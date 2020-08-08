Favorite decade for sci-fi movies, 1950s or 60s?

I can play this game, too.



Here are chronological samplings of 35 titles from each decade:



1950s:

Destination Moon

Rocketship X-M

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Flight to Mars

The Man from Planet X

The Thing from Another World

When Worlds Collide

The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms

Invaders from Mars

War of the Worlds

It Came from Outer Space

Creature from the Black Lagoon

Gojira (Godzilla, King of the Monsters)

Them!

Conquest of Space

Creature with the Atom Brain

Revenge of the Creature

Tarantula

This Island Earth

Earth vs. the Flying Saucers

Forbidden Planet

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

World Without End

The Incredible Shrinking Man

Rodan

Twenty Million Miles to Earth

I Married a Monster from Outer Space

It! The Terror from Beyond Space

Queen of Outer Space

Battle in Outer Space

Invisible Invaders

The H-Man

The Mysterians

Plan 9 from Outer Space

The World, the Flesh and the Devil



1960s:

First Spaceship on Venus

The Time Machine

Village of the Damned

Mothra

Mysterious Island

The Day the Earth Caught Fire

These Are the Damned

Atragon

The Day of the Triffids

Voyage to the End of the Universe

X – The Man with the X-Ray Eyes

Godzilla vs. the Thing

Ghidrah the Three-Headed Monster

Robinson Crusoe on Mars

The Time Travelers

A Crack in the World

Frankenstein Conquers the World

Godzilla vs. Monster Zero

Planet of the Vampires

Fahrenheit 451

Fantastic Voyage

Queen of Blood

War of the Gargantuas

Five Million Years to Earth

Gamera vs. Gyaos

Son of Godzilla

Barbarella

Destroy All Monsters

Gamera vs. Viras

The Lost Continent

Planet of the Apes

2001: A Space Odyssey

Gamera vs. Guiron

The Green Slime

Latitude Zero