Favorite decade for sci-fi movies, 1950s or 60s?
#1
Thread Starter
Thread Starter
Favorite decade for sci-fi movies, 1950s or 60s?
I can play this game, too.
Here are chronological samplings of 35 titles from each decade:
1950s:
Destination Moon
Rocketship X-M
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Flight to Mars
The Man from Planet X
The Thing from Another World
When Worlds Collide
The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms
Invaders from Mars
War of the Worlds
It Came from Outer Space
Creature from the Black Lagoon
Gojira (Godzilla, King of the Monsters)
Them!
Conquest of Space
Creature with the Atom Brain
Revenge of the Creature
Tarantula
This Island Earth
Earth vs. the Flying Saucers
Forbidden Planet
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
World Without End
The Incredible Shrinking Man
Rodan
Twenty Million Miles to Earth
I Married a Monster from Outer Space
It! The Terror from Beyond Space
Queen of Outer Space
Battle in Outer Space
Invisible Invaders
The H-Man
The Mysterians
Plan 9 from Outer Space
The World, the Flesh and the Devil
1960s:
First Spaceship on Venus
The Time Machine
Village of the Damned
Mothra
Mysterious Island
The Day the Earth Caught Fire
These Are the Damned
Atragon
The Day of the Triffids
Voyage to the End of the Universe
X – The Man with the X-Ray Eyes
Godzilla vs. the Thing
Ghidrah the Three-Headed Monster
Robinson Crusoe on Mars
The Time Travelers
A Crack in the World
Frankenstein Conquers the World
Godzilla vs. Monster Zero
Planet of the Vampires
Fahrenheit 451
Fantastic Voyage
Queen of Blood
War of the Gargantuas
Five Million Years to Earth
Gamera vs. Gyaos
Son of Godzilla
Barbarella
Destroy All Monsters
Gamera vs. Viras
The Lost Continent
Planet of the Apes
2001: A Space Odyssey
Gamera vs. Guiron
The Green Slime
Latitude Zero
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,284
Received 41 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: Favorite decade for sci-fi movies, 1950s or 60s?
The 60's by a mile.
