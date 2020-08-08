DVD Talk Forum

Favorite decade for sci-fi movies, 80s or 90s?

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
Favorite decade for sci-fi movies, 80s or 90s?

   
Favorite decade for sci-fi movies, 80s or 90s?
80s:
Escape from New York
The Terminator
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Predator
War Games
RoboCop
Blade Runner
David Cronenbergs The Fly
2010
Dune
Aliens
The Running Man
The Last Starfightet
John Capentars The Thing
E.T.
Back to the Future
etc...

90s:
Jurassic Park
The Matrix
Total Recall
12 Monkeys
Contact
Total Recall
The Fifth Element
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Independence Day
Starship Troopers
Men in Black
Stargate
Gattaca
Event Horizon
Demolition Man
Dark City
The Arrival
Johnny Mnemonic
Flatliners
Delicatessen
Virtuosity
etc...
Reply Like
Re: Favorite decade for sci-fi movies, 80s or 90s?
Don't forget the Star Trek movies.
