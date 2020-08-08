Favorite decade for sci-fi movies, 80s or 90s?

80s:

Escape from New York

The Terminator

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Predator

War Games

RoboCop

Blade Runner

David Cronenbergs The Fly

2010

Dune

Aliens

The Running Man

The Last Starfightet

John Capentars The Thing

E.T.

Back to the Future

etc...



90s :

Jurassic Park

The Matrix

Total Recall

12 Monkeys

Contact

The Fifth Element

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Independence Day

Starship Troopers

Men in Black

Stargate

Gattaca

Event Horizon

Demolition Man

Dark City

The Arrival

Johnny Mnemonic

Flatliners

Delicatessen

Virtuosity

etc...

