Favorite decade for sci-fi movies, 80s or 90s?
Favorite decade for sci-fi movies, 80s or 90s?
80s:
Escape from New York
The Terminator
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Predator
War Games
RoboCop
Blade Runner
David Cronenbergs The Fly
2010
Dune
Aliens
The Running Man
The Last Starfightet
John Capentars The Thing
E.T.
Back to the Future
etc...
90s:
Jurassic Park
The Matrix
Total Recall
12 Monkeys
Contact
Total Recall
The Fifth Element
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Independence Day
Starship Troopers
Men in Black
Stargate
Gattaca
Event Horizon
Demolition Man
Dark City
The Arrival
Johnny Mnemonic
Flatliners
Delicatessen
Virtuosity
etc...
