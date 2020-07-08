DVD Talk Forum

"1BR" (Psychological Thriller)
Never heard of this before. Rotten Tomatoes listed it as one of the best Horror movies of 2020, so I watched it tonight and loved it. It's such a well made thriller. Very intense and disturbing. The writing and acting are also both strong. The lead actress is especially great. I didn't watch the trailer until after I viewed the film. I just wanted to see how the movie was marketed. It does give away some of the plot and surprises, so beware. But not too much. Like one of the reviews said, I think this could be a cult classic. Thumbs way up here, 9/10 rating from me.

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/1br


