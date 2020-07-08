DVD Talk Forum

You ideal superhero team up (DC or Marvel) across TV and Film?

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

You ideal superhero team up (DC or Marvel) across TV and Film?

   
You ideal superhero team up (DC or Marvel) across TV and Film?
So, watched Superman: The Movie and Shazam today and it got me thinking about that version of Shazam with Reeves Superman. Then I wondered what version of Batman I'd pair with them. What if you could pull Afflecks Batman into Reeves era Superman universe and so on. Or what about Adam West Batman in the Schumahcer version of the Batman Universe. I would have loved to see the Logan version of Wolverine in a more serious Marvel film with Cap, Black Widow and more of "human" heroes of the Marvel universe.

So, what would your ideal Avengers, Justice League or team up consist of and what version of their universe would you set it in? All movie/tv versions of each universe are fair game to mix and match.
