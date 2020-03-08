Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?

I mean I dont know how some of this shit makes a theatrical release. Are writers just instructed to right some crap by the studio that copies everything from every movie, with errors galore and not an ounce of for lack of a better word good writing? I mean what is the process? Do they sit back and say, you know, I just wrote a hell of a good movie.?



My case, and this is probably bad to start off with is Jason X. Now, this is a bad bad movie. The writing is terrible and littered with blatant errors. Right in beginning when they wake Lexi Doig up, the Dr. says its 2455. We saw her with Jason before the freeze in 2010, as it said it in beginning. So the Dr. is waking up his seller on black market friend saying he found 2 reanimated whatever. And then says shes 455 to to exact. So she and Jason would have to be frozen in 2000. Fine. I can deal with a stupid blunder or two in a stupid movie.



Then these students are supposed to be training to be drs of some sort. And the one examining Jason is wearing a half a shirt and is hot as hell. While Jason is thawing out, virtually the whole crew is having sex. This is written stuff. How does something like that get the green light? Its just amazing.



Now, I should disclaim that Jason X is my #1 fav guilty please, but its a bad movie. Not Friday the 13th: Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan bad, but pretty damn close.



Ever wonder how this shit sees light of day?