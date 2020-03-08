View Poll Results: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
Yes. (please explain...)
20.00%
No. (please explain...)
0
0%
Depends. (please explain...)
40.00%
Other. (please explain...)
20.00%
What are you high?
20.00%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll
Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
I mean I dont know how some of this shit makes a theatrical release. Are writers just instructed to right some crap by the studio that copies everything from every movie, with errors galore and not an ounce of for lack of a better word good writing? I mean what is the process? Do they sit back and say, you know, I just wrote a hell of a good movie.?
My case, and this is probably bad to start off with is Jason X. Now, this is a bad bad movie. The writing is terrible and littered with blatant errors. Right in beginning when they wake Lexi Doig up, the Dr. says its 2455. We saw her with Jason before the freeze in 2010, as it said it in beginning. So the Dr. is waking up his seller on black market friend saying he found 2 reanimated whatever. And then says shes 455 to to exact. So she and Jason would have to be frozen in 2000. Fine. I can deal with a stupid blunder or two in a stupid movie.
Then these students are supposed to be training to be drs of some sort. And the one examining Jason is wearing a half a shirt and is hot as hell. While Jason is thawing out, virtually the whole crew is having sex. This is written stuff. How does something like that get the green light? Its just amazing.
Now, I should disclaim that Jason X is my #1 fav guilty please, but its a bad movie. Not Friday the 13th: Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan bad, but pretty damn close.
Ever wonder how this shit sees light of day?
#2
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
Sometimes it's not entirely their fault. The director and the producer can affect the writing process.
With a good script, a good director can produce a masterpiece. With the same script, a mediocre director can produce a passable film.
But with a bad script even a good director can’t possibly make a good film.
- Akira Kurosawa
With a good script, a good director can produce a masterpiece. With the same script, a mediocre director can produce a passable film.
But with a bad script even a good director can’t possibly make a good film.
- Akira Kurosawa
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
I think the writers of Road House are geniuses but I'm sure other people would say otherwise.
#4
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
That last Akira’s line is what I’m saying. It’s the script. I’m not blaming actors or director. But the writers are writing this stuff and actors just reading.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 31,869
Received 79 Likes on 73 Posts
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
Todd Farmer wrote Jason X and I think it's awesome. He also co-wrote the reboot to My Bloody Valentine 3-D, Drive Angry 3-D, and Trick, which for all intents and purposes, are low budget genre films. I give leeway to these of films, because I know what I am getting myself into.
Also, the fact that you love Jason X but use it as your primary example is weird, so...
Also, the fact that you love Jason X but use it as your primary example is weird, so...
#6
DVD Talk Godfather
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
Aren't most of the most dreadful movies the ones that went though a dozen writers & rewrites? Hard to blame one person in cases like that.
#7
#8
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 6,705
Received 65 Likes on 42 Posts
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
It's like any other job right? They can't all be auteurs. There are bad doctors, engineers, maybe one or two bad politicians. Not every movie can be a masterpiece. And just like other professions I'm sure there are varying degrees of self delusion.
#9
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
Probably a majority of the time, screenwriter's expect the movie to be meh and are caught by surprise when a movie is well received by both critics and audiences alike. For example, the screenwriters for Casablanca probably thought they were writing the screenplay for a typical WWII propaganda movie.
#10
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
#11
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
I think when someone is scripting something like a Friday the 13th sequel, they are under no illusion that they're writing for Masterpiece Theatre.
But when someone is writing a script for something like Ishtar or Showgirls, almost everyone involved with the movie -- the screenwriter, actors, director, producers -- thinks they're crafting a masterpiece. At least until they see a workprint...
But when someone is writing a script for something like Ishtar or Showgirls, almost everyone involved with the movie -- the screenwriter, actors, director, producers -- thinks they're crafting a masterpiece. At least until they see a workprint...
#12
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 988
Received 85 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
I think maybe not every writer thinks they're writing a good movie, but most likely believe they are writing an effective movie. What I mean by that is, what is the goal of the screenplay? Is it to win an Oscar? Make a bunch of money? Make a passable entry in a franchise to maintain the rights? Simply get sold? There could also be cases where a writer makes something they think is bad, but for whatever reason, an executive eats it up and greenlights it.

And as Michael Corvin says, there are hardly any scripts these days that aren't touched up, at the very least.
And as Michael Corvin says, there are hardly any scripts these days that aren't touched up, at the very least.
And as Michael Corvin says, there are hardly any scripts these days that aren't touched up, at the very least.
#13
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
Im sure its similar to fiction writers. You have your J.D. Salingers and James Baldwins who are legitimately great writers and have earned numerous awards. Then you have your Michael Crichtons, James Pattersons, and Stephen Kings who have been very successful in writing fun, entertaining stories that are well received by consumers but dont necessarily write hoping for a Pulitzer. Then you have your trashy romance writers (I dont know any of these writers so Ill just say your Joan Wilders ). They know exactly what theyre writing but are making a decent living and having success with their niche.
The biggest difference in movies is that you have a studio willing to spend $200 million on movies but will roll that money into a shitty script. Youd think for that kind of money studios would make sure they the best script available before dropping that kind of cash.
I guess theres a place for all types of movies and all types of writers. Who says every movie needs to be Citizen Kane?
The biggest difference in movies is that you have a studio willing to spend $200 million on movies but will roll that money into a shitty script. Youd think for that kind of money studios would make sure they the best script available before dropping that kind of cash.
I guess theres a place for all types of movies and all types of writers. Who says every movie needs to be Citizen Kane?
#14
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 13,765
Received 87 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: Do writers of bad movies think they are writing a good movie?
I have to think it's all the people touching the script along the way that can mess it up. I'm sure we've all heard the stories of a how the studio has notes, the producers make changes, the actor on set wants to do something different. They may start with a great story, but along the way it gets too many tweaks and loses whatever it had that made it good.
Spoiler:
Joan Wilders indeed....
