Police Story 2022 (aka Police Story 6) with Jackie Chan in the works
Police Story 2022 (aka Police Story 6) with Jackie Chan in the works
https://cityonfire.com/police-story-...-XaG6Z2Yt5hBBM
Legendary martial arts icon Jackie Chan (The Foreigner) will return for a new Police Story movie, with the preliminary title, Police Story 2022 (aka Police Story 6). For the upcoming film, Jackie is teaming up with his Bleeding Steel director, Leo Zhang (Chrysanthemum to the Beast).
Police Story remains arguably the most popular series of films that Jackie has ever done, with the 1985 original solidifying Jackies status as an international action icon. Jackie would return to the series intermittently over the years with Police Story 2, Police Story 3: Supercop, Police Story 4: First Strike adding bigger and more dangerous stunts with most additional entry.
Theres currently no word if Police Story 2022 will take place in the universe of the first four films, or if it will be another standalone, by title-only rendition of the series, as seen in New Police Story and Police Story 2013: Lockdown.
Can Jackie even walk any more?
Supercop is still the best action movie ever, due in no small part to Michelle Yeoh.
