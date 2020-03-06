The Thingy: Confessions of a Teenage Placenta

Quote: When a female bodybuilder gives birth to a living placenta, she decides to raise it as her human son. The creature, named Luke, is reared in the Christian faith and matriculated into the public school system, where he faces ridicule from boorish males and their girlfriends. But what happens when Luke gets pushed too far?

In my attempt to find weird/stoner movies to watch on amazon prime, I stumbled across this oddity:It came out in 2016, but oddly there wasn't a thread about it here!Has anyone watched this? Because I feel like we need to talk about it ...