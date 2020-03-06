DVD Talk Forum

The Thingy: Confessions of a Teenage Placenta

Movie Talk

The Thingy: Confessions of a Teenage Placenta

   
Old 06-03-20, 08:57 AM
The Thingy: Confessions of a Teenage Placenta
In my attempt to find weird/stoner movies to watch on amazon prime, I stumbled across this oddity:
When a female bodybuilder gives birth to a living placenta, she decides to raise it as her human son. The creature, named Luke, is reared in the Christian faith and matriculated into the public school system, where he faces ridicule from boorish males and their girlfriends. But what happens when Luke gets pushed too far?
It came out in 2016, but oddly there wasn't a thread about it here!

Has anyone watched this? Because I feel like we need to talk about it ...
