WE ARE ONE: A Global Film Festival (YouTube, May 29 - June 7)

   
WE ARE ONE: A Global Film Festival (YouTube, May 29 - June 7)
Curated from 20 film festivals. Mostly short films.


Experience a film festival like never before during this first ever 10-day global film festival co-curated by over 20 film festivals from across the world, May 29 - June 7. All funds raised during the festival will benefit COVID-19 relief funds.

https://www.youtube.com/weareone
#2
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 30,786
Received 92 Likes on 67 Posts
Re: WE ARE ONE: A Global Film Festival (YouTube, May 29 - June 7)
This is hilarious:

