WE ARE ONE: A Global Film Festival (YouTube, May 29 - June 7)
Curated from 20 film festivals. Mostly short films.
Experience a film festival like never before during this first ever 10-day global film festival co-curated by over 20 film festivals from across the world, May 29 - June 7. All funds raised during the festival will benefit COVID-19 relief funds.
https://www.youtube.com/weareone
