Total Recall (1990) is 30-Years-Old Today!

Hard to believe but the Arnold Schwarzenegger film "Total Recall" opened up June 1st 1990. It's still one of the best sci-fi action films of all time.



A side thought I had; To me, his film still looks fairly modern with the special effects (okay, most of it), make-up, dialogue, acting, level of violence, pacing and editing. It's strange to think a film from 1960 would have been 30-years-old in 1990. In some ways, there seems to have been much more technical advancements made among films between 1960 and 1990 than there was from 1990 to 2020.



Would a modern 18-year-old be completely underwhelmed by this movie?