Total Recall (1990) is 30-Years-Old Today!
Total Recall (1990) is 30-Years-Old Today!
Hard to believe but the Arnold Schwarzenegger film "Total Recall" opened up June 1st 1990. It's still one of the best sci-fi action films of all time.
A side thought I had; To me, his film still looks fairly modern with the special effects (okay, most of it), make-up, dialogue, acting, level of violence, pacing and editing. It's strange to think a film from 1960 would have been 30-years-old in 1990. In some ways, there seems to have been much more technical advancements made among films between 1960 and 1990 than there was from 1990 to 2020.
Would a modern 18-year-old be completely underwhelmed by this movie?
I watched this earlier this year, and thought something different. I felt everything except the FX stood up. Cutting edge in 1990 is pretty rough in 2020. Instead of making that shitty remake with Colin Farrell, they should have updated the FX in the original. It would still be a great movie for modern audiences.
