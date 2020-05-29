DVD Talk Forum

The Wolfman (D: ?) -- S: Ryan Gosling

The Wolfman (D: ?) -- S: Ryan Gosling

   
Old 05-29-20, 10:05 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 11,854
The Wolfman (D: ?) -- S: Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling is sinking his teeth into Universals growing monster universe titles. The two-time Oscar nominee is attached to star in a Wolfman remake which was written by Orange Is The New Black scribes Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

The last werewolf pic at Universal, 2010s The Wolfman, had Benicio del Toro in the title role starring alongside Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt, and Hugo Weaving. It follows Lawrence Talbot, who, while returning to his homeland, is afflicted by an ancient curse when he is bitten by a werewolf.

A director for this latest take has yet to be named.
https://deadline.com/2020/05/ryan-go...ke-1202946970/
