DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

IYO: Have there been any movies since 1997 that you would consider a classic?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: IYO: Have there been any movies since 1997 that you would consider a classic?
Yes. (Please specify movie.)
0
0%
No.
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

IYO: Have there been any movies since 1997 that you would consider a classic?

   
Old 05-28-20, 07:15 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 39,652
Received 47 Likes on 41 Posts
IYO: Have there been any movies since 1997 that you would consider a classic?
Now, I’m picking 1997 because that’s when Titanic came out. Now, I know it’s HIGHLY debatable, but on paper it should be and I’m sure many consider a “classic”.

And, when I say “classic”, I’m talking in veins of Citizen Kane, Casablanca, Easy Rider, The Godfather, 2001, Jaws, Close Encounters, etc. and Goodfellas, in 1990, which imo is the last true classic in cinema to date, etc...

I could make a case for No Country..., of Shawshank Redemption, but I can’t say until I may see you posted i forgot about. But, the classics of old, I think, are gone.
Last edited by OldBoy; 05-28-20 at 07:22 PM.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-28-20, 07:21 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,914
Received 162 Likes on 134 Posts
Re: IYO: Have there been any movies since 1997 that you would consider a classic?

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Dan (05-28-20)
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.