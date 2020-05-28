IYO: Have there been any movies since 1997 that you would consider a classic?

Now, I’m picking 1997 because that’s when Titanic came out. Now, I know it’s HIGHLY debatable, but on paper it should be and I’m sure many consider a “classic”.



And, when I say “classic”, I’m talking in veins of Citizen Kane, Casablanca, Easy Rider, The Godfather, 2001, Jaws, Close Encounters, etc. and Goodfellas, in 1990, which imo is the last true classic in cinema to date, etc...



I could make a case for No Country..., of Shawshank Redemption, but I can’t say until I may see you posted i forgot about. But, the classics of old, I think, are gone.