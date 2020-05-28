DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (D: Fowler 202?)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (D: Fowler 202?)

   
Old 05-28-20, 06:40 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,331
Received 46 Likes on 30 Posts
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (D: Fowler 202?)
http://variety.com/2020/film/news/so...el-1234619356/
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-28-20, 06:49 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 21,127
Received 14 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (D: Fowler 202?)
Not really surprising considering the success of the first movie.
LorenzoL is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-28-20, 07:04 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,793
Received 78 Likes on 68 Posts
Re: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (D: Fowler 202?)
Ill watch it. The first one was surprisingly enjoyable to me. Plus the ending of the first one sets up certain characters to come into play in the sequel, which should be fun.

Actually Im a bit surprised Carrey agreed to play Robotnik as hes not one to do many sequels.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
IYO: Have there been any movies since 1997 that you would consider a classic?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.