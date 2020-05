Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Frank Oz, 1986) Michael Caine, Steve Martin

This is one of those 80s classic comedies I never managed to watch in my childhood. Steve Martin is one of those people who can make you laugh as soon as you look at them. I've never thought of Michael Caine as a comedian, but it was nice to see him as a great straight man here. The first "twist" was pretty obvious, but it didn't detract from my enjoyment of the movie.Until I read this article ( https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/...ten-scoundrels ) I didn't realize the film itself was a remake.