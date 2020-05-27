DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Frank Oz, 1986)  Michael Caine, Steve Martin

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Frank Oz, 1986)  Michael Caine, Steve Martin

   
Old 05-27-20, 10:20 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
The Bus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: New York
Posts: 54,909
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Frank Oz, 1986)  Michael Caine, Steve Martin


This is one of those 80s classic comedies I never managed to watch in my childhood. Steve Martin is one of those people who can make you laugh as soon as you look at them. I've never thought of Michael Caine as a comedian, but it was nice to see him as a great straight man here. The first "twist" was pretty obvious, but it didn't detract from my enjoyment of the movie.

Until I read this article (https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/...ten-scoundrels) I didn't realize the film itself was a remake.
The Bus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-27-20, 10:23 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 22,078
Received 9 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Frank Oz, 1986)  Michael Caine, Steve Martin
Great movie. I remember it oddly be predominant in rental stores through the 90s. Id recognize that poster art anywhere.
Troy Stiffler is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Tenet (2020, D: Christopher Nolan) Washington, Pattinson, Debicki

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.