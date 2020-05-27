Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Frank Oz, 1986) Michael Caine, Steve Martin
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Frank Oz, 1986) Michael Caine, Steve Martin
This is one of those 80s classic comedies I never managed to watch in my childhood. Steve Martin is one of those people who can make you laugh as soon as you look at them. I've never thought of Michael Caine as a comedian, but it was nice to see him as a great straight man here. The first "twist" was pretty obvious, but it didn't detract from my enjoyment of the movie.
Until I read this article (https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/...ten-scoundrels) I didn't realize the film itself was a remake.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Frank Oz, 1986) Michael Caine, Steve Martin
Great movie. I remember it oddly be predominant in rental stores through the 90s. Id recognize that poster art anywhere.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off