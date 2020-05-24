View Poll Results: How do you choose what to watch?
By mood
50.00%
By newest release
0
0%
By hottest/best reviewed out there
0
0%
Random
0
0%
Something classic
0
0%
Other, please specify...
50.00%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
How do you choose what to watch and when?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
How do you choose what to watch and when?
I just have such trouble and really need help. Didnt know exactly where to put, but simply, when watching with self, how to you pick?
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Re: How do you choose what to watch and when?
I should had as option, but too late. But other, I just have no idea, but something gets watched somehow is really all I can say. I know I have a problem, but until fixed, no new.
#3
Re: How do you choose what to watch and when?
I have a schedule that runs from January to January.
Nightly:
New blu ray/4k blu ray movie every Monday night
New 45 minute tv series on dvd/blu ray(one per month) every Tuesday night followed by new situation comedy(bi-monthly) followed by dvd movie repeat
Wednesday night:Sony/Paramount/Fox situation comedy or animated followed by music(laserdisc,dvd or blu ray) followed by blu ray movie repeat
Thursday night-blu ray repeat double features(usually horror/sci fi and all the James Bonds watched every March/July/November)
Friday-Marvel animation followed by misc tv series(one per month)
Saturday-dc animation followed by WB/MGM/Universal /A & E tv series(bi monthly) followed by dvd/blu ray movie repeat(normally sci fi/horror)
Sunday night-1960s classic tv series(one per month) followed by laserdisc.dvd/HD-DVD/blu ray movie repeat
Mornings:
5am-9am pro sports replay double header (currently Monday-pro soccer/Tuesday-pro football/Wednesday;Thursday-MLB/Friday-Minor League Baseball/Saturday-Pro Basketball/Sunday-Pro Hockey).
Jan./May/Sept anime series (one per day/usually takes3 or 4 days to complete unless its an anime movie)
Feb./June/Oct.dvd movie repeat(horror.sci/fi)
March/July/November classic animation (one per day/usually takes 3 or 4 days to complete unless its a movie)
April/August/December classic Paramount/Fox/DC tv series
Last edited by dvd-4-life; 05-24-20 at 08:40 PM.
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 9,927
Likes: 0
Received 24 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: How do you choose what to watch and when?
I have DVD Profiler, I've marked all our movies & TV shows as watched when we watch them. When the next movie or TV shows come up in the rotation, we'll go through a short bunch of them and choose one from that bunch (whatever we might be interested in watching at the time). That way, they all get watched. It takes 3+ years to make it all the way around the rotation but all of our movies & TV shows get watched eventually. Right now we're watching most of these for the 3rd time...
