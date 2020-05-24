Re: How do you choose what to watch and when?

I have a schedule that runs from January to January.



Nightly:



New blu ray/4k blu ray movie every Monday night



New 45 minute tv series on dvd/blu ray(one per month) every Tuesday night followed by new situation comedy(bi-monthly) followed by dvd movie repeat



Wednesday night:Sony/Paramount/Fox situation comedy or animated followed by music(laserdisc,dvd or blu ray) followed by blu ray movie repeat



Thursday night-blu ray repeat double features(usually horror/sci fi and all the James Bonds watched every March/July/November)



Friday-Marvel animation followed by misc tv series(one per month)



Saturday-dc animation followed by WB/MGM/Universal /A & E tv series(bi monthly) followed by dvd/blu ray movie repeat(normally sci fi/horror)



Sunday night-1960s classic tv series(one per month) followed by laserdisc.dvd/HD-DVD/blu ray movie repeat



Mornings:



5am-9am pro sports replay double header (currently Monday-pro soccer/Tuesday-pro football/Wednesday;Thursday-MLB/Friday-Minor League Baseball/Saturday-Pro Basketball/Sunday-Pro Hockey).



Jan./May/Sept anime series (one per day/usually takes3 or 4 days to complete unless its an anime movie)

Feb./June/Oct.dvd movie repeat(horror.sci/fi)

March/July/November classic animation (one per day/usually takes 3 or 4 days to complete unless its a movie)

April/August/December classic Paramount/Fox/DC tv series