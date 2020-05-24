What do you think the Oscars will look like in 2021?

Do you think the Oscars will be conducted over zoom? Or will they be held live with social distancing guidelines in the audience?



Will there be enough content to warrant a full roster of nominees?



Will Netflix sweep the Oscars, because a majority of the movies will have been streamed rather than released theatrically?



I know it's too early to tell, but we can speculate....