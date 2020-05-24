What do you think the Oscars will look like in 2021?
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2000
Posts: 3,302
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
What do you think the Oscars will look like in 2021?
Do you think the Oscars will be conducted over zoom? Or will they be held live with social distancing guidelines in the audience?
Will there be enough content to warrant a full roster of nominees?
Will Netflix sweep the Oscars, because a majority of the movies will have been streamed rather than released theatrically?
I know it's too early to tell, but we can speculate....
Will there be enough content to warrant a full roster of nominees?
Will Netflix sweep the Oscars, because a majority of the movies will have been streamed rather than released theatrically?
I know it's too early to tell, but we can speculate....
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Re: What do you think the Oscars will look like in 2021?
It won't be over Zoom, that's for sure. If anything it would be in a largely empty theater - no need for Seat Fillers any more. They have already said that it will almost certainly be delayed. We really need to see how Fall releases are going to go. If most prestige movies also get pushed to 2021 I wonder if they even go forward with the ceremony - there needs to be a decent selection of films to qualify.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off