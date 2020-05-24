DVD Talk Forum

What do you think the Oscars will look like in 2021?

What do you think the Oscars will look like in 2021?

   
What do you think the Oscars will look like in 2021?
Do you think the Oscars will be conducted over zoom? Or will they be held live with social distancing guidelines in the audience?

Will there be enough content to warrant a full roster of nominees?

Will Netflix sweep the Oscars, because a majority of the movies will have been streamed rather than released theatrically?

I know it's too early to tell, but we can speculate....
Re: What do you think the Oscars will look like in 2021?
No Oscars in 2021. The show on Feb 27 2022 will be the next one and will include 2020 movies.
It won't be over Zoom, that's for sure. If anything it would be in a largely empty theater - no need for Seat Fillers any more. They have already said that it will almost certainly be delayed. We really need to see how Fall releases are going to go. If most prestige movies also get pushed to 2021 I wonder if they even go forward with the ceremony - there needs to be a decent selection of films to qualify.
