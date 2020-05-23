Re: "Military Wives" (2020, D: Peter Cattaneo) S: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Greg Wise

I want to watch this sometime. Peter Cattaneo did The Full Monty which where I first noticed his name. Unfortunately he did a solid string of duds, then went to directing TV stuff, but this looks good. I also love Sharon Horgan, so I'll have to get to this one.

