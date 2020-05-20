The Trip to Greece (2020, D: Winterbottom) S: Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The Trip to Greece (2020, D: Winterbottom) S: Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon
I've really liked these Trip movies. The latest, 4th in the series and possibly last, The Trip to Greece is premiering on VOD this Friday. I've learned that watching Coogan and Brydon is something people will either get into, or not at all. Very little leeway when you hear them banter and do impressions of famous people. But the overall storylines have always resonated with me. They have great chemistry together and the scenery is beautiful. I know the first The Trip movie is a dwindled down version of the 3 hour miniseries. Same with this one. I'll have to buy all 4 of them when they are put together as a bundle.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off