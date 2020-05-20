DVD Talk Forum

The Trip to Greece (2020, D: Winterbottom) S: Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon

The Trip to Greece (2020, D: Winterbottom) S: Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon

   
05-20-20
E Unit
 
The Trip to Greece (2020, D: Winterbottom) S: Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon
I've really liked these Trip movies. The latest, 4th in the series and possibly last, The Trip to Greece is premiering on VOD this Friday. I've learned that watching Coogan and Brydon is something people will either get into, or not at all. Very little leeway when you hear them banter and do impressions of famous people. But the overall storylines have always resonated with me. They have great chemistry together and the scenery is beautiful. I know the first The Trip movie is a dwindled down version of the 3 hour miniseries. Same with this one. I'll have to buy all 4 of them when they are put together as a bundle.

