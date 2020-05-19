Force of Nature (2020) -- S: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,750
Received 142 Likes on 119 Posts
Force of Nature (2020) -- S: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson
The legendary Mel Gibson stars in this edge-of-your-seat action-thriller that explodes during a violent Category 5 hurricane. As disgraced cop Cardillo (Emile Hirsch, Into the Wild) races to evacuate an apartment building, he comes across Dr. Troy (Kate Bosworth, Superman Returns) and her retired detective father, Ray (Mel Gibson, Braveheart). When a murderous gang of thieves arrives to rob a wealthy tenant, they must join forces to battle the criminals and escape with their lives before the entire city is deep underwater.
#2
Re: Force of Nature (2020) -- S: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson
Let me get this straight: The plot is about a white guy in Puerto Rico, refuses to leave for safety during a Cat 5 hurricane and then the people from the island are the bad guys?
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,750
Received 142 Likes on 119 Posts
Re: Force of Nature (2020) -- S: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson
Apparently Puerto Rico is the new hot spot for production for Lionsgate. They filmed the Bruce Willis movie Trauma Center there last year and he played a cop working for the Puerto Rico PD.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off