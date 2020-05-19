DVD Talk Forum

Force of Nature (2020) -- S: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson

Movie Talk

Force of Nature (2020) -- S: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson

   
05-19-20, 02:55 PM
Force of Nature (2020) -- S: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson



The legendary Mel Gibson stars in this edge-of-your-seat action-thriller that explodes during a violent Category 5 hurricane. As disgraced cop Cardillo (Emile Hirsch, Into the Wild) races to evacuate an apartment building, he comes across Dr. Troy (Kate Bosworth, Superman Returns) and her retired detective father, Ray (Mel Gibson, Braveheart). When a murderous gang of thieves arrives to rob a wealthy tenant, they must join forces to battle the criminals and escape with their lives before the entire city is deep underwater.
05-19-20, 03:19 PM
Re: Force of Nature (2020) -- S: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson
Let me get this straight: The plot is about a white guy in Puerto Rico, refuses to leave for safety during a Cat 5 hurricane and then the people from the island are the bad guys?
05-19-20, 03:27 PM
Re: Force of Nature (2020) -- S: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson
Let me get this straight: The plot is about a white guy in Puerto Rico, refuses to leave for safety during a Cat 5 hurricane and then the people from the island are the bad guys?
More amusing than Emile Hirsch playing a guy named "Cardillo?"

Apparently Puerto Rico is the new hot spot for production for Lionsgate. They filmed the Bruce Willis movie Trauma Center there last year and he played a cop working for the Puerto Rico PD.
