Director Lynn Shelton dies at age 54
Passed away Friday from a "previously unidentified blood disorder".
RIP. I wasn't familiar with her earlier movies, but I really loved 'Sword of Trust' that came out last year. And I liked some of the TV shows she directed ("G.L.O.W." and "Fresh Off The Boat").
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/16/o...lton-dead.html
