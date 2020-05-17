DVD Talk Forum

Director Lynn Shelton dies at age 54

Director Lynn Shelton dies at age 54
Passed away Friday from a "previously unidentified blood disorder".

RIP. I wasn't familiar with her earlier movies, but I really loved 'Sword of Trust' that came out last year. And I liked some of the TV shows she directed ("G.L.O.W." and "Fresh Off The Boat").

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/16/o...lton-dead.html
