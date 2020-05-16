Fred Willard dies at 86
Fred Willard dies at 86
Sad. Loved him in everything he did. I thought he was younger. RIP.
https://people.com/tv/fred-willard-dead-at-86/
Oh man, that sucks. I didn't know he was that old either. Weird, literally two days ago I was watching him in an episode of Community. RIP.
RIP
Kind of sad that his character on Modern Family also died as well.
I got the chance to meet and hang out with him a bit a few years back. He was as nice as could be and an absolute delight. So sad 😢
