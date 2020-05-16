DVD Talk Forum

Fred Willard dies at 86

Fred Willard dies at 86

   
05-16-20
DVD Talk Legend
Fred Willard dies at 86
Sad. Loved him in everything he did. I thought he was younger. RIP.

https://people.com/tv/fred-willard-dead-at-86/
Re: Fred Willard dies at 86
Oh man, that sucks. I didn't know he was that old either. Weird, literally two days ago I was watching him in an episode of Community. RIP.
Re: Fred Willard dies at 86
RIP

Kind of sad that his character on Modern Family also died as well.
Re: Fred Willard dies at 86
Wow, and here’s Willard’s last Twitter comment.

Re: Fred Willard dies at 86
Well, damn. 86 is a good long life, though. He was funny in everything he did.
Re: Fred Willard dies at 86
I got the chance to meet and hang out with him a bit a few years back. He was as nice as could be and an absolute delight. So sad 😢
Re: Fred Willard dies at 86
He looked like absolute shit in the last season of Modern Family. Not surprised at all. He was great, though.
