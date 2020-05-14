Help identifying older "late night" movie scenes?

Hey everyone. I recently picked up the Just One of the Guys Blu Ray, and call it nostalgia or boredom from being isolated at home, but it got me thinking about some of those old movies I used to record late at night off the premium channels as a young adolescent male. I don't think either of these are softcore films, but definitely were not played during the day. I remember most of them pretty clearly, but despite my searches on mrskin there's a couple movies I can't figure out what they were.



1st movie - I had this one scene recorded and no idea what movie it came from. It was probably mid to late 80s. There was a guy on a bed with a glass window behind him, with people observing his response to the "stimulus". Similar to a sleep study, but not like any sleep study I've ever been apart of. Then two strippers came in and danced while stripping down before eventually climbing onto the bed with him.



2nd movie - This one used to get played on HBO a bunch. Probably early 90s. The scene I remember is a love scene between a guy and girl. She lays down on a piano while he takes scissors to cut off her dress and then her underwear.



Hoping someone on here might know one or both. Looking forward to any legitimate suggestions in addition to all the troll responses. PMs welcome!