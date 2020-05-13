What was that mobster movie please?
What was that mobster movie please?
I've been trying to remember or learn the title of a mobster movie I saw years ago. It opens with a voice over and a young black guy walking down the street. Voice says something like, I've got nothing against blacks but he had no idea how much he stuck out in our neighborhood; there are no blacks here. Everyone was watching.
The young guy is following a white woman and when she steps into an entry way he tries to jump her. He is immediately jumped by 7 or 8 of the neighborhood men who rush him up 5 or 6 floors of the building, across the roof, and out into the air.
What was the title? Thanks
