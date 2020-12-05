DVD Talk Forum

Unhinged (2020) -- S: Russell Crowe

Unhinged (2020) -- S: Russell Crowe

   
Unhinged (2020) -- S: Russell Crowe







Starring Russell Crowe, a psychological thriller that takes something weve all experienced- road rage - to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late getting to work when she crosses paths with a stranger (Crowe) at a traffic light. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who feels invisible and is looking to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know who youre driving next to. Director: Derrick Borte Writer: Carl Ellsworth Stars: Russell Crowe, Gabriel Bateman, Caren Pistorius, Anne Leighton, Jimmi Simpson



This new trailer dropped almost 1 hour ago.

Regal is posting that this is opening July 1st.
