Unhinged (2020) -- S: Russell Crowe

Starring Russell Crowe, a psychological thriller that takes something weve all experienced- road rage - to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late getting to work when she crosses paths with a stranger (Crowe) at a traffic light. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who feels invisible and is looking to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know who youre driving next to. Director: Derrick Borte Writer: Carl Ellsworth Stars: Russell Crowe, Gabriel Bateman, Caren Pistorius, Anne Leighton, Jimmi Simpson



