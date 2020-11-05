DVD Talk Forum

The Vast of Night (2020) | Coming to a drive-in near you! Also Amazon Prime on May 29.

The Vast of Night (2020) | Coming to a drive-in near you! Also Amazon Prime on May 29.

   
Dan
The Vast of Night (2020) | Coming to a drive-in near you! Also Amazon Prime on May 29.

https://screencrush.com/drive-in-the...vast-of-night/

The film is set in the 1950s, the drive-in theaters heyday in America, which makes the pairing particularly apt. Even better, tickets are going to to be very cheap:

In the spirit of the 1950s, movie tickets for each car attending a drive-in screening will sell for 50 cents, while also offering moviegoers the safety of social distancing in their cars amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Vast of Night previews will take place at drive-ins on May 15 and 16. The film will then premiere on Prime Video on May 29.

I saw this one at Fantastic Fest last year and thought it was excellent, although there were some odd choices made, but that didn't reduce my enjoyment of it overall.

I think I'll head to my local drive-in this Friday with the wife and kid so I can watch it again before it hits Prime.
