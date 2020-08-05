Boogie Nights- questions and loose ends

Saw this a number of times for free at the theater I worked at, and was the 2nd movie I ever bought on DVD. Have had these questions ever since the first viewing and just now getting around to asking them, doing it here since the imdb boards are gone now:



Biggest one is that Eddie Adams is 17 years old at the beginning, but that's never an issue. Legal age to do porn has always been 18- Jack seemed pretty sensible and would've at least known about the ton of legal trouble he would've gotten into, and the movie was made well after the thing with Traci Lords happened though takes place before it. Maybe they waited until his 18th birthday to shoot his first movie, but that's never addressed.



The "kids" brought in by Philip Baker Hall's character at the New Year's Eve party- they're only seen onscreen for a few seconds but he bills them as the "future" of porn and later refers to them as "hot fuck action"- but they're never seen or heard from again after that.



Also found it odd that Don Cheadle's character was supposedly a porn star, but we never see him even close to performing. We sort of just have to take the story's word for it.



Did a bit of looking around online and haven't found any mentions of these, though I thought it was funny PT Anderson was asked if there'd ever be a sequel and he said no because likely none of the characters would still be alive a few years after it ended.