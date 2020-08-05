Boogie Nights- questions and loose ends
Boogie Nights- questions and loose ends
Saw this a number of times for free at the theater I worked at, and was the 2nd movie I ever bought on DVD. Have had these questions ever since the first viewing and just now getting around to asking them, doing it here since the imdb boards are gone now:
Biggest one is that Eddie Adams is 17 years old at the beginning, but that's never an issue. Legal age to do porn has always been 18- Jack seemed pretty sensible and would've at least known about the ton of legal trouble he would've gotten into, and the movie was made well after the thing with Traci Lords happened though takes place before it. Maybe they waited until his 18th birthday to shoot his first movie, but that's never addressed.
The "kids" brought in by Philip Baker Hall's character at the New Year's Eve party- they're only seen onscreen for a few seconds but he bills them as the "future" of porn and later refers to them as "hot fuck action"- but they're never seen or heard from again after that.
Also found it odd that Don Cheadle's character was supposedly a porn star, but we never see him even close to performing. We sort of just have to take the story's word for it.
Did a bit of looking around online and haven't found any mentions of these, though I thought it was funny PT Anderson was asked if there'd ever be a sequel and he said no because likely none of the characters would still be alive a few years after it ended.
Re: Boogie Nights- questions and loose ends
Are you asking a question? Are you just pointing out things about side characters or dialogue that implied world building? I'm not sure what you're asking about here, since the thread title says "Questions."
Maybe you can let us know what questions you're getting at as you go.
Maybe you can let us know what questions you're getting at as you go.
Re: Boogie Nights- questions and loose ends
Thank you Story for adjusting your reply- this is Movie Talk, not Housekeeping Talk. But while cleaning I often do come up with overlooked questions about movie plots.
Re: Boogie Nights- questions and loose ends
Fair enough. Post adjusted. Still don't know what questions you're asking.
Re: Boogie Nights- questions and loose ends
The future of porn is anonymous young people and video cameras. There's no need to pay anyone pornstar salaries if the producer can get a new batch of actors every three months. We never saw them again because they were replaced by someone else.
Re: Boogie Nights- questions and loose ends
As for not seeing Don Cheadle doing porn scenes, why not accept that he does it based on the rest of the story? We don't see Julianne Moore sucking cocks, but we accept that her character does it.
In The Lord of the Rings, we never see Sauron at all, but we accept that he's there.
Re: Boogie Nights- questions and loose ends
We still see Julianne Moore shooting a scene, within the confines of the R rating and probably what she was personally willing to do. We don't even see Don Cheadle on a movie poster or anything.
Another funny anecdote- I heard someone say they thought the movie was about dancing based on the trailer (he was winning awards for disco dancing and stuff) and were surprised it was actually about porn. I like both disco and porn (especially porn made in the 70s), so either would've worked for me.
And another question, more production-related- why was the song "The Touch" used in Dirk Diggler's foray into music? That song wasn't even written yet in the year that scene takes place. (Wikipedia explains it a bit, saying it was used in Anderson's earlier short film that inspired Boogie Nights, but it still doesn't make a lot of sense if you already know the song.)
