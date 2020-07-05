Re: Has there been a genuine Action Horror movie ?

ENCOUNTERS OF THE SPOOKY KIND (1980), directed by and starring Sammo Hung. This is considered by many fans to have been a model for Sam Raimi's EVIL DEAD.Many Hong Kong horror films from the 1970s and '80s had a high kung fu quotient. Others I'm recalling offhand are BLACK MAGIC, BLACK MAGIC II, a series of MR. VAMPIRE films and the CHINESE GHOST STORY trilogy. I could be wrong because it's been years since I've seen them, but I don't believe any of these had as much action as ENCOUNTERS OF THE SPOOKY KIND.