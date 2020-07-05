DVD Talk Forum

Has there been a genuine Action Horror movie ?
With a proper strong horror component and NOT just killing zombies/monsters like Resident Evil or Zombie movies

Proper action, but also proper scary atmospheric horror

Some parts of Aliens probably comes closest
ENCOUNTERS OF THE SPOOKY KIND (1980), directed by and starring Sammo Hung. This is considered by many fans to have been a model for Sam Raimi's EVIL DEAD.

Many Hong Kong horror films from the 1970s and '80s had a high kung fu quotient. Others I'm recalling offhand are BLACK MAGIC, BLACK MAGIC II, a series of MR. VAMPIRE films and the CHINESE GHOST STORY trilogy. I could be wrong because it's been years since I've seen them, but I don't believe any of these had as much action as ENCOUNTERS OF THE SPOOKY KIND.
