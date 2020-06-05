DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

What is the most you would pay for a blind watch paid video on demand rental (24 to 48 hours max)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: What is the most you will pay for a blind watch paid video on demand rental?
None. Will not pay for blind watch rentals.
0
0%
$5 to $10
0
0%
$10 to $20
1
100.00%
$30 to $40
0
0%
$50 or more. Has to be a big budget Hollywood movie
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

What is the most you would pay for a blind watch paid video on demand rental (24 to 48 hours max)

   
Old 05-06-20, 04:01 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,556
Received 132 Likes on 109 Posts
What is the most you would pay for a blind watch paid video on demand rental (24 to 48 hours max)
So what is the most you would pay for a blind watch paid video on demand rental for a brand new movie release? Not owning it. You will only have it for 24 to 48 hours.

This is for something youre interested in seeing of course.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-20, 04:06 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 46,698
Received 249 Likes on 155 Posts
Re: What is the most you would pay for a blind watch paid video on demand rental (24 to 48 hours max)
I would pay $39.99 for No Time To Die opening weekend. Maybe $29.99 for Black Widow. Nothing else on the slate I would go over $19.99 for.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-20, 04:08 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,054
Received 282 Likes on 204 Posts
Re: What is the most you would pay for a blind watch paid video on demand rental (24 to 48 hours max)
During this time, so far it's been $12, half of the ticket price went to a local theatre. I paid $9.99 for Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always (which originally started out at $19.99 -- too much for a film like this). I wouldn't go much more than $12. I am the only one who is watching. $20 / $25 is too much for me and I would just wait until it drops. I watched Sonic last night for $5.99 (used an AMC gift card). I've rented multiple indies for $5.99.

The only thing that probably could've got $20 out of me as Black Widow.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.