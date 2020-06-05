View Poll Results: What is the most you will pay for a blind watch paid video on demand rental?
None. Will not pay for blind watch rentals.
0
0%
$5 to $10
0
0%
$10 to $20
100.00%
$30 to $40
0
0%
$50 or more. Has to be a big budget Hollywood movie
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
What is the most you would pay for a blind watch paid video on demand rental (24 to 48 hours max)
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,556
Received 132 Likes on 109 Posts
What is the most you would pay for a blind watch paid video on demand rental (24 to 48 hours max)
So what is the most you would pay for a blind watch paid video on demand rental for a brand new movie release? Not owning it. You will only have it for 24 to 48 hours.
This is for something youre interested in seeing of course.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
I would pay $39.99 for No Time To Die opening weekend. Maybe $29.99 for Black Widow. Nothing else on the slate I would go over $19.99 for.
#3
During this time, so far it's been $12, half of the ticket price went to a local theatre. I paid $9.99 for Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always (which originally started out at $19.99 -- too much for a film like this). I wouldn't go much more than $12. I am the only one who is watching. $20 / $25 is too much for me and I would just wait until it drops. I watched Sonic last night for $5.99 (used an AMC gift card). I've rented multiple indies for $5.99.
The only thing that probably could've got $20 out of me as Black Widow.
