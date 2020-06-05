DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Rank the JOHN WICK films from best to worst
1 > 2 > 3
0
0%
1 > 3 > 2
2
100.00%
2 > 1 > 3
0
0%
2 > 3 > 1
0
0%
3 > 1 > 2
0
0%
3 > 2 > 1
0
0%
(1 = 2) > 3
0
0%
(1 = 3) > 2
0
0%
(2 = 3) > 1
0
0%
1 = 2 = 3 (they're all equally good or equally bad, or I'm afraid to voice my opinion)
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

  #1  
Dan
It's been a year; rank the three JOHN WICK films, you cowards.
Simple thread. You've had a year to digest the third film. So now it's time to rank all three.

Poll is here. VOTE!
  #2  
dex14
 
Re: It's been a year; rank the three JOHN WICK films, you cowards.
1
3
2
  #3  
Why So Blu?
 
Re: It's been a year; rank the three JOHN WICK films, you cowards.
132
