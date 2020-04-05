DVD Talk Forum

Tom Cruise may shoot a film in space

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

05-04-20, 06:51 PM
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,030
Received 272 Likes on 195 Posts
Tom Cruise may shoot a film in space
EXCLUSIVE: Im hearing that Tom Cruise and Elon Musks Space X are working on a project with NASA that would be the first narrative feature film  an action adventure  to be shot in outer space. Its not a Mission: Impossible film and no studio is in the mix at this stage but look for more news as I get it. But this is real, albeit in the early stages of liftoff.

Mission: Impossible Fallout took a break, literally when he broke his ankle in a leap from one rooftop to the other and he also hung from a helicopter; he hung from the side of a jet plane during takeoff in Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, and in Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol he scaled the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai skyscraper, and executed stunts 123 floors up. He is meticulous in preparing these stunts he does, which are frightening just to watch.

There has never been a leading man (Jackie Chan might dispute this) who puts himself at risk as often as does Cruise, in the name of the most realistic action sequences possible. If he is successful shooting a project in Musks space ship, he will be alone in the Hollywood record books. Stay tuned.
https://deadline.com/2020/05/tom-cru...od-1202925849/
05-04-20, 06:55 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,340
Received 54 Likes on 46 Posts
Re: Tom Cruise may shoot a film in space
Wait until Machete gets word of this.
