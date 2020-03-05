DVD Talk Forum

Hollywood Stock Exchange might finally be dead

Hollywood Stock Exchange might finally be dead

   
05-03-20, 03:11 AM
gcribbs
Location: Sacramento,Ca,USA member #2634
Posts: 11,968
Hollywood Stock Exchange might finally be dead
Looks like the owners of hsx.com pulled the plug on the website. They let the last employees go.

I know back in 2004 some of us started playing together although I am not sure if anyone still plays it today from Dvdtalk.

A few people are trying to save the website although I am not sure if they will have any luck.
