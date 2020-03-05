Hollywood Stock Exchange might finally be dead
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Sacramento,Ca,USA member #2634
Posts: 11,968
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Hollywood Stock Exchange might finally be dead
Looks like the owners of hsx.com pulled the plug on the website. They let the last employees go.
I know back in 2004 some of us started playing together although I am not sure if anyone still plays it today from Dvdtalk.
A few people are trying to save the website although I am not sure if they will have any luck.
I know back in 2004 some of us started playing together although I am not sure if anyone still plays it today from Dvdtalk.
A few people are trying to save the website although I am not sure if they will have any luck.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off