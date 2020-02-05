The Half of It (2020, W/D: Wu) -- S: Leah Lewis -- Netflix
The Half of It (2020, W/D: Wu) -- S: Leah Lewis -- Netflix
Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul, who needs help winning over a popular girl. But their new and unlikely friendship gets complicated when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl. From Writer/Director Alice Wu.
94% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_half_of_it
