Best Tier 2 Arnie movie ?

Looking for my old school action fix, i've been watching some of Arnie's tier 2 movies, some i have only seen once before. Currently watching Eraser



So Arnie Tier 1 are movies like Terminator, T2, Predator, Commando, Running Man, Total Recall, Twins etc



Tier 2 movies like



Raw Deal

Eraser

Junior

Jingle all the way

End of Days

Collateral Damage

6th Day

Red Heat



What do you think are the best of his Tier 2 movies ?

