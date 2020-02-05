Best Tier 2 Arnie movie ?

DVD Talk Forum

05-02-20
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 16,549
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 6 Posts
Looking for my old school action fix, i've been watching some of Arnie's tier 2 movies, some i have only seen once before. Currently watching Eraser

So Arnie Tier 1 are movies like Terminator, T2, Predator, Commando, Running Man, Total Recall, Twins etc

Tier 2 movies like

Raw Deal
Eraser
Junior
Jingle all the way
End of Days
Collateral Damage
6th Day
Red Heat

What do you think are the best of his Tier 2 movies ?
