Disney is going to zero to hero once more, putting into development a live-action remake of its 1997 animated movie, Hercules.



The studio has hired Dave Callaham, the action scribe who launched The Expendables franchise and wrote Marvels upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, to pen the script.



Joe and Anthony Russo, the filmmakers behind the recent two-part Avengers movies, are set to produce via their AGBO banner.



The 1997 movie was a musical fantasy retelling of the Hercules legend that featured plenty of the comedic and snappy banter of some of that eras Disney animated movies. Tate Donovan voiced the demigod looking to reclaim his heroic stature while James Woods played Hades, the god plotting to overthrow Olympus.



The animated movie, which underwent considerable retooling over its many years of development, had 18 credited writers who worked on the story and screenplay. Ron Clements and Jon Musker directed.



The new Hercules is in early development and this being a Disney title, rumors have already swirled about other producers and even filmmakers. The Russos are the only producers on the project and will not direct, according to insiders.



There have also been casting rumors in recent weeks, partially spurred on by Ariana Grande performance of the movies "I Wont Say Im in Love" during The Disney Family Singalong, which engendered a petition on Change.org. Idris Elba and Ryan Goslings names have also been floated by enthusiasts. But in reality, the project is far from the casting stage.



It is unclear what the take on Hercules will be or if it will even keep the musical elements. Disney has taken a broad path in its live-action remakes. Last years The Lion King, for example, hewed quite closely to the 1994 original while Mulan, being released July 24, is a looser interpretation of its 1998 original.



One thing is clear: thanks to Callaham, expect plenty of action and having Hercules as a sort of superhero. The writer is currently in the middle of a comic book hero phase, having worked on not only Shang-Chi but also the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. The in-demand scribe is also writing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 . Other credits include Zombieland: Double Tap and Godzilla.



The Russos and AGBO produced the Chris Hemsworth action vehicle Extraction, which debuted on Netflix last week.

