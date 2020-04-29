Transformers - animated prequel (D: Cooley)

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Hasbros entertainment studio eOne and Paramount have quietly hired Josh Cooley  fresh off winning a Best Animated Film Oscar for Toy Story 4  to direct a big-scale Transformers theatrical prequel that sources said focuses on an origin story. It takes place on Cybertron, the planet from which the good-guy and bad-guy robots came. The film revolves around the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron.



The script was written by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari, the scribes who did production work on Ant-Man and were the credited writers on Ant-Man and the Wasp. Hasbro/eOne is running point on the production of this film.





The film is separate and apart from the live-action Transformers film series and the Bumblebee spinoff, and those movies continue on a fast track. But as studios take stock of restarting production, it is becoming clear that making a big-scale animated feature is easier than a live-action tentpole because so much of the work can be done while respecting social distancing. That is an issue in the acceleration of the Transformers animated film. Cooley is overseeing a final draft with the writers now.



Those scribes have been working on the animated film for several years, going back to when they joined a writers room meant to expand the Transformers universe.



Producers are expected to be Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Hasbro/eOne.



