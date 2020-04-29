Spy vs. Spy (D: Rawson Marshall Thurber)
Exclusive: Rawson Marshall Thurber in Talks to Direct Spy vs. Spy Movie for WB and Imagine
A feature adaptation of the long-running Mad Magazine comic strip Spy vs. Spy has been in the works for nearly a decade, and now Collider has exclusively learned that Rawson Marshall Thurber is in talks to direct the live-action movie for Warner Bros. and Imagine Entertainment.
Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will produce for Imagine, which had initially developed the project as a potential directing vehicle for Howard. Back in June 2011, the Imagine duo brought in David Koepp to produce alongside them and oversee a screenplay that would be written by his Premium Rush partner John Kamps, though other writers have surely had a crack at the script in the intervening years. With the exception of Were the Millers, Thurber has written every movie he has directed, so it seems safe to assume that hell do his own pass on Spy vs. Spy as well.
I like Dodgeball and We're the Millers Thurber more than Central Intelligence, but as long as this doesn't go the Skyscraper route.. I'll watch it.
