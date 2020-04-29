DVD Talk Forum

Spy vs. Spy (D: Rawson Marshall Thurber)

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Spy vs. Spy (D: Rawson Marshall Thurber)

   
Spy vs. Spy (D: Rawson Marshall Thurber)
Exclusive: Rawson Marshall Thurber in Talks to Direct Spy vs. Spy Movie for WB and Imagine

A feature adaptation of the long-running Mad Magazine comic strip Spy vs. Spy has been in the works for nearly a decade, and now Collider has exclusively learned that Rawson Marshall Thurber is in talks to direct the live-action movie for Warner Bros. and Imagine Entertainment.

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will produce for Imagine, which had initially developed the project as a potential directing vehicle for Howard. Back in June 2011, the Imagine duo brought in David Koepp to produce alongside them and oversee a screenplay that would be written by his Premium Rush partner John Kamps, though other writers have surely had a crack at the script in the intervening years. With the exception of Were the Millers, Thurber has written every movie he has directed, so it seems safe to assume that hell do his own pass on Spy vs. Spy as well.
https://collider.com/spy-vs-spy-movi...ber-directing/
Re: Spy vs. Spy (D: Rawson Marshall Thurber)
I like Dodgeball and We're the Millers Thurber more than Central Intelligence, but as long as this doesn't go the Skyscraper route.. I'll watch it.
Re: Spy vs. Spy (D: Rawson Marshall Thurber)
Movie Talk

