RIP Irrfan Khan (1967 - 2020)

RIP Irrfan Khan (1967 - 2020)

   
RIP Irrfan Khan (1967 - 2020)
This sucks. I always enjoyed his performances.


Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Tributes Pour in for Late ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Life of Pi’ Actor

Irrfan Khan, the Indian actor who became a Bollywood and Hollywood star with credits including Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, has died at the age of 53. Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in March 2018 and passed away in the early morning of April 29 after checking into a hospital in Mumbai, India earlier this week for a colon infection. Khan continued to act in the two years between his diagnosis and death.

The actor achieved crossover success in the U.S. by starring in Mira Nair’s The Namesake (2006) and Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox (2013), which resulted in memorable supporting roles in Hollywood tentpoles such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi (2012), Jurassic World (2015), and Inferno (2016). Khan would go on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in the Hindi-language comedy-drama Hindi Medium (2017).



Re: RIP Irrfan Khan (1967 - 2020)
Always enjoyed seeing him in show
RIP
Re: RIP Irrfan Khan (1967 - 2020)
Always enjoyed his work. Sad.
Re: RIP Irrfan Khan (1967 - 2020)
Wow, thats too bad. It seems like his Hollywood career was picking up steam over the last few years.
Re: RIP Irrfan Khan (1967 - 2020)
RIP...a truly tragic loss.

I just recently saw him in Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox, which was excellent. I highly recommend that one for anyone who hasn't seen Khan in a starring role.
Re: RIP Irrfan Khan (1967 - 2020)
He was terrific in In Treatment.
Re: RIP Irrfan Khan (1967 - 2020)
The was so good in "Life of Pi"

