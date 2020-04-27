An American Pickle (2020, D: Trost) - S: Seth Rogen

Quote:

Deadline has confirmed that the Seth Rogen/Point Grey Pictures comedy An American Pickle is heading to HBO Max. I’m informed that a release date for the movie is still TBD even though the service is launching on May 27.



WarnerMedia has taken global rights to the feature which stars Rogen in dual roles from Sony. The Culver City studio was set to open the feature later this year, but they’ve moved a large number of pics on their feature slate to 2021 (only three theatrical titles remain for Sony this year: Monster Hunter, Connected, and Happiest Season). In the wake of exhibition’s shutdown out of safety for COVID-19, a number of smaller-mid sized films are segueing to streaming with theatrical distributors selling them off, i.e. STX’s My Spy to Amazon, and Paramount/MRC’s Lovebirds to Netflix.



Pic is a feature adaptation of the 2013 New Yorker series Sell Out by Simon Rich, who also wrote the script and executive produced with Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey execs Alex McAtee and Ted Gidlow. Brandon Trost directs.



Americna PIckle follows an immigrant worker at a pickle factory (played by Rogen) who is accidentally preserved for 100 years and wakes up in modern day Brooklyn. He learns his only surviving relative is his great grandson (also portrayed by Rogen), a computer coder who he can’t connect with.