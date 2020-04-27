Movies that you pretend they dont exist
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 623
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Movies that you pretend they dont exist
Blade 3 Trinity
CHUD 2 Bud the Chud but its there
Critters 3
Critters 4
Freddy's Dead the Final Nightmare
Police Academy 5, 6 and 7. They should have ended it properly with Citizens on Patrol anyway back then
CHUD 2 Bud the Chud but its there
Critters 3
Critters 4
Freddy's Dead the Final Nightmare
Police Academy 5, 6 and 7. They should have ended it properly with Citizens on Patrol anyway back then
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off