Has there been a miscast character in Marvels MCU?

   
04-24-20, 07:06 PM
Has there been a miscast character in Marvels MCU?
Just talking MCUs 23 movie juggernaut. Convince me there is a miscast character, big or little. I think theyve all be impeccable.
04-24-20, 07:14 PM
Re: Has there been a miscast character in Marvels MCU?
Don Cheadle as War Machine didn't feel quite right.
04-24-20, 07:36 PM
Re: Has there been a miscast character in Marvels MCU?
I did like Howard better, but of course he acted like an ass off camera like an ass. Cheadle is fine fm.
04-24-20, 08:02 PM
Re: Has there been a miscast character in Marvels MCU?
Possibly some miscasting.
04-24-20, 08:14 PM
Re: Has there been a miscast character in Marvels MCU?
Originally Posted by E Unit
Possibly some miscasting.
for example?
04-24-20, 08:18 PM
Re: Has there been a miscast character in Marvels MCU?
I don’t think she’s miscast because she’s such a minor character. But they could have cast anyone to Maria Hill. Coby Smulders is attractive and athletic, but she hasn’t stood out as someone who I only identify as Maria Hill.
