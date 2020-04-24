Sea Fever (2020, D: Hardiman) S: Hermione Corfield, Dougray Scott, Connie Nielsen
#1
Solitary marine biology student Siobhán endures a week on a ragged fishing trawler, where shes miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat. When members of the crew start succumbing to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and win the crews trust, before everyone is lost.
DIRECTED BY
Neasa Hardiman
WRITTEN BY
Neasa Hardiman
CAST
Hermione Corfield
Dougray Scott
Connie Nielsen
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we unfortunately will not be able to release Sea Fever in theaters as originally planned. Sea Fever will be available on all digital platforms on April 10th!
Currently 86% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sea_fever_2020
Sounds like the perfect movie to watch in today's world!
