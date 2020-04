Sea Fever (2020, D: Hardiman) S: Hermione Corfield, Dougray Scott, Connie Nielsen

Quote:

Solitary marine biology student Siobhán endures a week on a ragged fishing trawler, where she’s miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat. When members of the crew start succumbing to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and win the crew’s trust, before everyone is lost.



DIRECTED BY

Neasa Hardiman



WRITTEN BY

Neasa Hardiman



CAST

Hermione Corfield

Dougray Scott

Connie Nielsen



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we unfortunately will not be able to release Sea Fever in theaters as originally planned. Sea Fever will be available on all digital platforms on April 10th!