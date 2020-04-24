DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Sea Fever (2020, D: Hardiman) S: Hermione Corfield, Dougray Scott, Connie Nielsen

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Sea Fever (2020, D: Hardiman) S: Hermione Corfield, Dougray Scott, Connie Nielsen

   
Old 04-24-20, 05:07 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,890
Received 249 Likes on 177 Posts
Sea Fever (2020, D: Hardiman) S: Hermione Corfield, Dougray Scott, Connie Nielsen




Solitary marine biology student Siobhán endures a week on a ragged fishing trawler, where shes miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat. When members of the crew start succumbing to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and win the crews trust, before everyone is lost.

DIRECTED BY
Neasa Hardiman

WRITTEN BY
Neasa Hardiman

CAST
Hermione Corfield
Dougray Scott
Connie Nielsen

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we unfortunately will not be able to release Sea Fever in theaters as originally planned. Sea Fever will be available on all digital platforms on April 10th!
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2716382

Currently 86% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sea_fever_2020

Sounds like the perfect movie to watch in today's world!
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.