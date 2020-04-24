Sea Fever (2020, D: Hardiman) S: Hermione Corfield, Dougray Scott, Connie Nielsen

Quote:

Solitary marine biology student Siobhán endures a week on a ragged fishing trawler, where shes miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat. When members of the crew start succumbing to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and win the crews trust, before everyone is lost.



DIRECTED BY

Neasa Hardiman



WRITTEN BY

Neasa Hardiman



CAST

Hermione Corfield

Dougray Scott

Connie Nielsen



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we unfortunately will not be able to release Sea Fever in theaters as originally planned. Sea Fever will be available on all digital platforms on April 10th!