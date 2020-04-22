DVD Talk Forum

Dagwood and Blondie. The obscure movies

   
Old 04-22-20, 10:04 PM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Dagwood and Blondie. The obscure movies
Dunno if anyone knew, but there were old theater serial "movies" based off of the Dagwood and Blondie newspaper comic strips
Old 04-22-20, 10:17 PM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Re: Dagwood and Blondie. The obscure movies
There were 28 films made between 1938 and 1950. They weren't serials but normal length movies for the time.
