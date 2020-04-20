View Poll Results: Is it going to be weird not to have a summer blockbuster season? (2020)
Is it going to be weird not to have a summer blockbuster season? (2020)
Is it going to be weird not to have a summer blockbuster season? (2020)
So we all know we won’t have a summer blockbuster season since 75’s Jaws. We were all alive when we’ve had one. Never in 45 years. You gonna miss it? Feel weird not seeing the next big thing or be a part of a spectacular bomb?
I think it’s weird that there is no great movie or movies to look forward to. Or find the one we have no idea why it came out in summer, was sublime and became a smash!
