The Quarry (2020, D: Teems) S: Michael Shannon, Shea Whigham, Catalina Sandino Moreno
#1
The Quarry - On Demand April 17
On Demand retailer, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango Now, Google Play, Microsoft, and Vudu.
From the novel by Damon Galgut comes this searing thriller, a tale of sin and redemption set in the wilds of Texas. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter (Shea Whigham, Joker) travels to a small town and poses as the man he killed. Though the congregation loves the drifters sermons of forgiveness, the local police chief (Academy Award® nominee Michael Shannon, The Shape of Water) is suspicious of the man. Soon a gruesome discovery at a local quarry forces the killer to fight for his freedom.
