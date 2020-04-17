Re: Godfather II Lake Tahoe Home up for sale

Interesting. I didn't realize Henry J. Kaiser built that place. He got rich in WW2 building battleships, and of course started the insurance company. He built a huge estate just down the road from where I grew up in Hawaii. The place had a boathouse where you could climb into the boat inside the house and let it drop you into the water below. He carved a channel through the Coral reef so he could gets his motor board in and out.

