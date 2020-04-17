DVD Talk Forum

Godfather II Lake Tahoe Home up for sale

Old 04-17-20, 07:01 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 13,077
Received 11 Likes on 11 Posts
Godfather II Lake Tahoe Home up for sale
Maybe a murder was committed there but it looks like a nice house.


If you’re smart like Fredo Corleone – or, at least think you are – you should leap on the sale of the Lake Tahoe house that was featured in The Godfather Part II communion celebration, the classic “I’m smart” scene, and – spoiler alert – Fredo’s untimely demise.

The Fleur du Lac estate (Flower of the Lake) was a key part of the 1974 Francis Ford Coppola Oscar-winning movie. It has since been partitioned into 22 individual homes that collectively are referred to as Fleur Du Lac Estates. One of them is on sale for $3.75 million.

The original house was built in 1935 by industrialist Henry Kaiser, who was celebrating the completion of the Hoover Dam. It sits on the Lake Tahoe west shore and was built in 30 days by 300 workmen.
The home now on the market is called Residence 20, and was built-in 1983. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and has 4,222 square feet. It has a gourmet kitchen with polished granite counter, exercise facilities, a staircase with mahogany banister and south lake views in the master bedroom.

https://deadline.com/2020/04/the-god...le-1202910921/


Old 04-17-20, 07:07 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 46,336
Received 211 Likes on 132 Posts
Re: Godfather II Lake Tahoe Home up for sale
Interesting. I didn't realize Henry J. Kaiser built that place. He got rich in WW2 building battleships, and of course started the insurance company. He built a huge estate just down the road from where I grew up in Hawaii. The place had a boathouse where you could climb into the boat inside the house and let it drop you into the water below. He carved a channel through the Coral reef so he could gets his motor board in and out.
