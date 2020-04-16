Sergio (2020) -- S: Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas -- Netflix
#1
Sergio (2020) -- S: Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas -- Netflix
Set in the chaotic aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq, the life of top UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello hangs in the balance during the most treacherous mission of his career. Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas star in this sweeping drama from director Greg Barker.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off