Last Moment Of Clarity (2020) - S: Samara Weaving, Zach Avery, Carly Chaikin, Brian Cox

Last Moment Of Clarity (2020) - S: Samara Weaving, Zach Avery, Carly Chaikin, Brian Cox

   
Last Moment Of Clarity (2020) - S: Samara Weaving, Zach Avery, Carly Chaikin, Brian Cox





After his girlfriend Georgia (Samara Weaving, Ready or Not) is murdered by European mobsters, Sam (Zach Avery, Fury) flees to Paris to hide out. Years later, he sees a woman in a Hollywood film who hes certain is Georgia. In L.A. to investigate, he encounters enigmatic Kat (Carly Chaikin, Mr. Robot), who impulsively decides to help him on his quest. But when Sam meets the mystery actress face-to-face, his life spins out of control. Also starring Golden Globe® winner Brian Cox (2020, Best Television Actor  Drama Series, Succession) and Udo Kier, this twisty Hitchcockian thriller will keep you guessing until the final frame.

Arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand May 19 from Lionsgate.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1929297
