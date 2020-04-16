Last Moment Of Clarity (2020) - S: Samara Weaving, Zach Avery, Carly Chaikin, Brian Cox

Quote:

After his girlfriend Georgia (Samara Weaving, Ready or Not) is murdered by European mobsters, Sam (Zach Avery, Fury) flees to Paris to hide out. Years later, he sees a woman in a Hollywood film who hes certain is Georgia. In L.A. to investigate, he encounters enigmatic Kat (Carly Chaikin, Mr. Robot), who impulsively decides to help him on his quest. But when Sam meets the mystery actress face-to-face, his life spins out of control. Also starring Golden Globe® winner Brian Cox (2020, Best Television Actor  Drama Series, Succession) and Udo Kier, this twisty Hitchcockian thriller will keep you guessing until the final frame.



Arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand May 19 from Lionsgate.