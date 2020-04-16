Last Moment Of Clarity (2020) - S: Samara Weaving, Zach Avery, Carly Chaikin, Brian Cox
#1
Last Moment Of Clarity (2020) - S: Samara Weaving, Zach Avery, Carly Chaikin, Brian Cox
After his girlfriend Georgia (Samara Weaving, Ready or Not) is murdered by European mobsters, Sam (Zach Avery, Fury) flees to Paris to hide out. Years later, he sees a woman in a Hollywood film who hes certain is Georgia. In L.A. to investigate, he encounters enigmatic Kat (Carly Chaikin, Mr. Robot), who impulsively decides to help him on his quest. But when Sam meets the mystery actress face-to-face, his life spins out of control. Also starring Golden Globe® winner Brian Cox (2020, Best Television Actor Drama Series, Succession) and Udo Kier, this twisty Hitchcockian thriller will keep you guessing until the final frame.
Arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand May 19 from Lionsgate.
Arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand May 19 from Lionsgate.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off