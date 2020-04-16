Valley Girl (2020) - musical remake - S: Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse
Valley Girl (2020) - musical remake - S: Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse
Get ready for the awesomest love story ever told. Watch Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse fight for each other in Valley Girl, a musical remake of the 1980’s classic, available on digital May 8.
The new adaptation also stars Camilla Morrone, Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul, Mae Whitman, Mario Revolori, Rob Huebel, Alicia Silverstone, and Judy Greer.
