Valley Girl (2020) - musical remake - S: Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse

Quote: Get ready for the awesomest love story ever told. Watch Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse fight for each other in Valley Girl, a musical remake of the 1980’s classic, available on digital May 8.



The new adaptation also stars Camilla Morrone, Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul, Mae Whitman, Mario Revolori, Rob Huebel, Alicia Silverstone, and Judy Greer.



This was supposed to come out two years ago but sat on the shelf for a while because Logan Paul is in it and there was some internet outrage about him.