CBS brings back Sunday Movie Night

CBS Theatrical movies are making a comeback on broadcast television. With the networks’ original series’ production halted and people looking for comfort-food entertainment while sheltering at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, popular movies are becoming a viable programming option. CBS will launch a Sunday movie night on May 3 for a five-week initial run. Tapping into the vault of corporate sibling Paramount Pictures, the night will feature five iconic titles from the Paramount library,— which is how that franchise started now is marketed —andTheatrical — and original — movies disappeared from broadcast TV a decade and a half ago. CBS in fact was the last major broadcast network to cancel itsfranchise at the end of the 2004-05 season. That was a result of the proliferation of DVDs that allowed for commercial-free movie experience. It was soon followed by the rise of streaming.