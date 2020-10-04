DVD Talk Forum

Movies that are pure fun? (especially during terms of crisis)

Movie Talk

Movies that are pure fun? (especially during terms of crisis)

   
04-10-20, 07:16 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 39,125
Received 31 Likes on 28 Posts
Movies that are pure fun? (especially during terms of crisis)
Especially during this time we all need to recommendations and the reasons why. But, what, in your honest opinion, is just pure fun throughout?

i think my go to would be 40 Year-Old Virgin. But know so many pure of all different genres that is just pure fun. Knives Out of late would definitely rank up there. Ready or Not...
04-10-20, 07:22 PM
TheMovieman
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 11,786
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Movies that are pure fun? (especially during terms of crisis)
My go-to comedy: Quick Change.
