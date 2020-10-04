DVD Talk Forum

Typically, do you see more movies in theater or at home?

Movie Talk
View Poll Results: Typically, do you see more movies in theater or at home?
Theater.
0
0%
Home.
1
100.00%
Other. (Please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Typically, do you see more movies in theater or at home?

   
Typically, do you see more movies in theater or at home?
Of course, not talking now, but with attention deficit disorder Im lucky if I could watch one movie at home per week. But wish I can see more in theater simply bc I paid, certain time, certain people. But if at home and even though I may have paid, can still watch whenever. Wish there was simple cure for that. But, Id give slight edge to home.

So I know some here used to go once, twice a week if new release. Where do you see most?
Movies that are pure fun? (especially during terms of crisis)

